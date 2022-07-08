The internet is obsessed with this girl who had no idea Boris Johnson resigned

The internet has become obsessed with an unsuspecting girl who appeared on the news with no idea that Boris Johnson had even resigned.

Unphased and calm in a time of chaos, she was asked how she felt about the prime minister stepping down.

"I didn't even know he'd resigned," she responded in her soft, northern accent. "Well that's a bit of good news for the day I suppose, isn't it?"

She's since been identified as Erin Mae Denny, who tweeted the clip with the caption: 'Hey look mum I'm on TV!'

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

