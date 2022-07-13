School officials cut off parent who read 'pornography' at live-streamed board meeting

School officials cut off the microphone of one parent who used a live-streamed board meeting to read 'pornography' he claims was in the student library.

Bruce Friedman has a 15-year-old child at the school and was concerned that books such as Lucky, by Alice Sebold (which contains depictions of rape) were being promoted.

Friedman's microphone was instantly switched off and when he asked why, he was told: "There are people that are watching it on community television. Are you going to listen? Or are you going to run your mouth?"

