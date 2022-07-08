Munya Chawawa gives Boris Johnson's resignation an Outkast remix

Just hours after Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister, comedian Munya Chawawa was back with another incredible parody to lift spirits.

Set to Outkast's 'Hey Ya', Chawawa blasted how long it had taken for Johnson to resign, despite multiple mess-ups and 59 government officials resigning in 48 hours.

Rwanda deportations, ziplining memes, and the dancefloor video of him with a lightsaber were just some of the points on the 29-year-old's hit list, and naturally it's gone super viral.

