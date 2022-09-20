Mum removes son's bunk bed slats in revenge prank

One mum has captured the moment she took revenge on her prankster son, as she removed the slats from his bunk bed.

Abigayle Gibbs, 30, was recently embarrassed by son Billy's mischief when he pulled a chair out from beneath her at a party, prompting her payback.

"When he jumped on his bed and fell through I heard him shout 'so that’s what the camera was for!'" she said of the hilarious clip.

Billy has already planned to get her back and Abigayle admits she's 'dreading it'.



