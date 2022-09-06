Hasan Piker attempts to 'nail' Reddit sex song motion

Hasan Piker thinks he's nailed the thrusting motion that's gone viral on Reddit. Could this be a world-first?

The bizarre track, AKA 'Cbat' by Hudson Mohawke, has gained attention, after one poster claimed he would have sex to it to improve his performance - and his girlfriend hated it.

Due to the abnormal rhythm of the track, the internet has since been investigating just how it's possible.

While internet personality Piker thinks he nailed it, it actually just made for a rather amusing twerk video.

