Hilarious moment stray dog steals lunch from baffled delivery driver

The hilarious moment a stray dog took his chances and stole food from a delivery driver has been caught on CCTV.

Filmed in Para, Brazil, the clip sees the packed rice and fish fall from the rider's backpack as he waits for the customer to open the door - before the pooch makes off with the goods. Unfortunately, the rider didn't even realise until the footage was released.

"The customer couldn't believe the food was gone!" Restaurant owner Tharles Costa said. "The delivery guy arrived here bewildered, not knowing what to do."



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.