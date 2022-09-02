Woman fumes after being proposed to while in sweatpants

A woman had a hilarious reaction to a romantic proposal set up by her partner, which involved a clifftop, and a lot of freaking out over the outfit she was wearing.

Nani, from Hawaii, was captured during one of the most special moments of her life, but her casual choice of outfit left her reeling.

"I'm in sweatpants! You let me do this in sweatpants!", Nani, who turns to the person filming exclaims.

"You're ok!" the voice behind the camera responds from the other side of the cliff.

Hopefully she said yes.

