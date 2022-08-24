You won't see the plot twist in this video game ad coming at all

People have been left shocked by a plot twist in a video game advert that no one could have foreseen.

The pop-up is from Puzzle Breakers and is supposed to be advertising the game, but instead, depicts a rather bizarre love affair.

In the clip, an animated woman gets caught cheating by her husband. Naturally, the husband chases down her lover...but instead of getting into a fight with him...they end up having an affair instead.

Wild.

