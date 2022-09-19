Elderly veteran salutes Queen from home as he watches coffin procession on TV

An elderly veteran has been filmed saluting the Queen's coffin as he watched her lying-in-state procession from home, on TV.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, a woman named Caroline Roberts filmed her grandfather as he clutched his walking frame, honouring the late monarch.

Her coffin was televised passing through the streets of London to Westminster Hall.

"Bless him! Her Majesty would have been thankful for his service", one commenter wrote on the video, which now has over nine million views.

