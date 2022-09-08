Twitch streamer's attempt at Kylie Jenner Challenge goes majorly wrong

A huge Twitch streamer attempted the Kylie Jenner lip challenge, and it went horribly wrong on camera.

The challenge originally went viral in 2015, and saw people attempt to make their lips bigger by sucking on small cups, to replicate Kylie's powerful pout.

IShowSpeed, real name Darren Watkins, attempted the challenge while on a recent live stream, keeping the glass on for 15 minutes. It usually takes just 30 seconds.

"What just happened to my lips? What the f*** is going on, bruh? Hell no, dawg!" he shouted at the shocking result.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.