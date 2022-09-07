TikToker raps the 'corn kid' song as Eminem and it's scarily accurate

A TikToker has done a rendition of the viral 'corn kid' song as Eminem - and it's actually incredibly accurate.

Mimicking the rapper's mannerisms to the tune of a love song about sweetcorn, @iamdtg really put his all into the performance.

The original song is a musicalised version of an interview with seven-year-old Tariq, who stole the limelight for his passion towards the vegetable. He has since been named 'corn-bassador' by South Dakota's governor.

