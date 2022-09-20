Escaped alpaca stuns motorists galloping along a dual-carriageway

Drivers near County Durham were left baffled over the weekend when an escaped alpaca was spotted running on the dual carriageway alongside cars.

Cars were slowing down on the A66, leading people to believe that emergency services were trying to get past, when the furry animal came sprinting along the left-hand lane.

"Well considering there's alpacas and camels at a farm nearby it's probably more common than you think", one person tweeted.



