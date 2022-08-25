Woman gets wiped out by huge wave as she tries to take photo

The moment a woman on a beach got thrashed by a giant wave while having her photo taken has been caught on camera.

Susana Gonzales didn't realise the scale of the wave until it threw her right off.

"When we stopped in Davenport, California, we saw the famous TikTok swing," Susan said.

"I heard the waves behind me but I thought, 'Oh! it's just gonna wet my legs,' but when it hit me, I went under the water and freaked out a bit."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.