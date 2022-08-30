The Louis Theroux 'My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle' dance has been added to Fortnite

The dance that sent Louis Theroux's 'Jiggle Jiggle' remix viral has been added to popular video game, Fortnite.

@hypex announced the news on Twitter while showing off the new 'emotes' that characters in the game can do.

It's unknown if they have permission for this dance, after Epic had a lawsuit files against them in April for an emote that copied someone's choreography to Charlie Puth's 'How Long'.

Other new additions include a death drop, and a rare 'follow the butterfly' move.

