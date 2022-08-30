Chipotle just created the perfect ad with the viral corn boy

Chipotle just harnessed the power of TikTok by using the viral corn boy in a social media video - and it serves as the perfect ad.

Tariq originally went viral for his passionate speech about corn in an interview with @recesstherapy, which has since been transformed into songs and dances globally.

The Mexican grill chain did a POV clip of someone making a burrito bowl, with a young voice saying 'no' to every ingredient until it reaches corn, and the camera pans up to Tariq's face.

"It's corn!" he shouts.

