Group behind viral 'corn boy' song created the 'bed intruder' remix in 2010

A TikTok sleuth has been uncovering the people behind the viral 'corn boy' song phenomenon - and we've seen them before.

The Gregory Brothers were actually behind the original 'bed intruder' remix from 2010, based off a TV interview with Antoine Dodson, who claimed a man had broken into his sister's room at night.

While that song made it into the charts, most recently, Stranger Things fans will recognise another piece of their work - the TikTok-famous 'Chrissy Wake Up' song, which remixed Eddie Munson's most iconic line from the show.

