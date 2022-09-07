Two-year-old girl furious after discovering mum had thrown drawing in the bin

One mum has captioned the hilarious moment her two-year-old is furious after discovering she'd put her drawing in the bin.

"It's very rude to put my paper in the bin," Lily can be heard saying to mum Tracey, 36, who insists she didn't stay mad for too long, and this is one of the first times Lily has noticed her drawings going missing.

Nonetheless, Tracey can be heard apologising as Lily repeats "that's very rude".

Simply adorable.

