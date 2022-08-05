Video

Weatherman stunned to discover his TV is a touch screen

A Chicago weatherman lost it when he realised his TV was actually touch-screen, mid-show.

Meteorologist, Greg Dutra, from ABC 7 Chicago, got overexcited as his hand accidentally brushed across the screen while he was presenting, and the map began to move.

“I can do that? No way!” Dutra exclaims, calling it a 'great day'. “Oh my God, you can tilt it? What is going on here?”

“Are you serious? Did you just discover that?” morning co-host Val Warner, adds.

'This wasn’t in the training manual!' Dutra tweeted alongside the clip.

weather
