Woman confronts blind man after accusing him of 'staring at her' in the gym

A blind man has shared the moment a woman confronted him at the gym for 'staring' at her - and didn't buy his blindness.

"I'm standing there doing a tricep pushdown exercise and since I can't see I'm just kind of staring off into space doing my thing," Pete Gustin said of the ordeal.

Even after proving to the woman with an ID card, she reportedly brought the manager over who added: "But you still can't make other gym members uncomfortable by looking at them."

We're just as confused.



