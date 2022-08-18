Guy travels 4,000 miles and spends £2,300 to retrieve stolen AirPods

Ex-Apprentice star, Lewis Ellis, has documented himself travelling over 4000 miles on a journey that cost £2,300 to retrieve his stolen AirPods.

The 31-year-old only realised the earphones were still on a plane once he was through the arrival gate in Doha, Qatar, from Bangkok, Thailand.

He could then see them moving on a tracking app to Katmandu before moving to a "small village in the Himalayan mountains overlooking Nepal."

Fortunately, the person whose house they were at agreed to give them back when he proved they connected to his phone.

