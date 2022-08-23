People disgusted after man spotted using hotdog as a straw at baseball game

People have been left horrified by a viral clip which shows a man at a baseball game creating a makeshift straw from a hotdog.

It was filmed at a Yankees game, in a moment where what was happening is more interesting than the match.

The worst part of the footage is that he has a straw, but uses it to poke a hole in the sausage, before plonking it into his beer to take a sip.

Harrowing stuff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.