People are just realising Gnarls Barkley and CeeLo Green are the same person

A riff challenge set to Gnarl's Barkley's 2006 hit 'Crazy' is taking over TikTok, but Gen-Z have failed to realise who the singer actually is.

Thanking fans for their support, Gnarls (aka CeeLo Green) took to the platform to share a video message, and the comments were flooded with confusion about why CeeLo Green was chiming in when it 'wasn't his song'.

"A lot of people are just finding out because they're too young to remember gnarls", one user wrote.

Gnarls Barkley was CeeLo Green's duo project with producer, Danger Mouse.

