A political ad by Louisiana senator John Kennedy has inspired a wave of TikTok videos, after he told people who hate the police to 'call a crackhead' instead.

“Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead," Kennedy says in the original video.

Since then, creators have been showing off what could happen if you actually did call a 'crackhead' to help you in an emergency.

