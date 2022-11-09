The True Geordie tearfully apologises for 'Islamaphobic' joke aimed at Andrew Tate

True Geordie (AKA Brian Davis) has apologised after making an 'Islamophobic' comment about Andrew Tate.

In a livestream he previously answered whether he would fight the kickboxer, encouraging a negative stereotype by saying he would 'blow himself up'.

"I have so much love for your family," the podcaster said apologised, breaking down in tears. "It was just such a stupid moment."

He added: "I'm a cocky guy and say a lot of silly jokes and I love myself to a degree and I get lost in that sometimes."

