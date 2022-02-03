Fully automatic robot barista serves customers during the Beijing Winter Olympics

A fully automatic “barista” has attracted much attention at the Taizicheng Railway Station in Zhangjiakou, a competition zone of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

After a customer gives the instruction, the machine will complete the whole coffee-making process of grinding, brewing and cleaning in five minutes.

It uses dual six-axis robotic arms and professional coffee brewing equipment with it also being supported by visual recognition technology.

The coffee machine, open to all travelers, are attracting many coffee lovers to try it out.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here