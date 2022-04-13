'Pet psychic' appears on This Morning as dog runs riot in studio

This Morning producers found themselves running around the studio after a dog started getting mischievous during a segment with a pet psychic.

Misty disappeared off the set and was found attempting to dive into Ainsley Harriott's chicken recipe in the cooking area, as three set runners, her psychic owner, and hosts Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson tried to woo her back over.

Josie asked guest, Beth Lee-Crowther: “What do you think Misty is thinking right now, because she’s actually done a runner…” to which Vernon interrupted, "Misty’s thinking I love what Ainsley’s cooking."

