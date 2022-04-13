Cat repeatedly interrupts live report on Downing Street parties

Sky News' Deputy Political Editor, Sam Coates, was given a surprise when his cat kept interrupting a live report he was doing about Partygate fines being issued to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Bob the cat kept walking into frame on his desk as Coates fought to keep him away, as host Mark Austin watched on laughing.



"He's got his cat there with him I'm very pleased to see that," he acknowledged.

Coates later posted on Twitter as the clip went viral: "Bob seems very pleased with himself. Sigh."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.