Woman wins $10M after accidentally pushing wrong button on lottery machine

A California woman has accidentally won $10 million after a woman accidentally bumped into her at a lottery vending machine.

LaQuedra Edwards put $40 in the supermarket Lottery Scratchers machine, when the incident happened as she tried to pick which games she wanted.

She ended up pressing the wrong button, and received a $30 ticket - which cost 75% of her lottery money.

"I'm still in shock," she said of finding out she'd become a millionaire. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

