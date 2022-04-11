Video

A Scottish vending machine will marry you and your partner for £2

A vending machine in Edinburgh, Scotland is doing the honour of marrying loved-up couples in exchange for £2.

Rebecca Cheasty shared the experience on TikTok when the 'AutoWed' machine had her and her partner saying "I do" in a staged ceremony before printing them their very own personalised marriage certificate.

You even get a plastic ring for the full experience, and of course the 'vicar' robot has a Scottish accent.

For anyone wanting to tie the knot themselves, it's located at Camera Obscura, and illusions attraction in the city.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

marriage
Up next Viral

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz