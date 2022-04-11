A Scottish vending machine will marry you and your partner for £2

A vending machine in Edinburgh, Scotland is doing the honour of marrying loved-up couples in exchange for £2.

Rebecca Cheasty shared the experience on TikTok when the 'AutoWed' machine had her and her partner saying "I do" in a staged ceremony before printing them their very own personalised marriage certificate.

You even get a plastic ring for the full experience, and of course the 'vicar' robot has a Scottish accent.

For anyone wanting to tie the knot themselves, it's located at Camera Obscura, and illusions attraction in the city.

