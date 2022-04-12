Fisherman accidentally catches 13 foot long sawfish on holiday excursion

A British man on a fishing excursion in Florida got more than he bargained for when he accidentally caught a 13-foot long sawfish.

Ian Atherton, from Lancashire, was on board a Fin & Fly charters boat and was hoping to catch a shark by using bluefish as bait.

Feeling a tug on his rod he assumed he'd caught one until a huge hedge trimmer-like figure emerged.

The sawfish (given the name because of its huge dagger nose) are officially endangered, and they successfully managed to free it back into the water.

