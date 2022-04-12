Ukrainian refugee in the UK documents amazing welcome she was given by host

A refugee who came to the UK via the Homes For Ukraine scheme has been documenting the incredible welcome given to her by her host family.

Alisa Cooper is re-building life with her son in London after fleeing, and living with Olivia, who is originally from Cardiff.

Upon their arrival from Kyiv, she gave Alisa essential foods and new toys for her young son, as well as Oyster cards so they could explore - and even booked a meeting to help Alisa re-build her career as a chef iin the UK.

