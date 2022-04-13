BBC newsreader tries to hold in sneeze during hilarious live bulletin

A BBC newsreader struggled to hold back a sneeze as he read the headlines out during a live report last night (12 April).

Sean Ley was tasked with announcing the news that Partygate fines were being issued to the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak, but was interrupted by a tickle in his nose.

As his voice quivered, he hilariously screwed his face up before managing to get the impending sneeze under control and apologised.

Social media users have been quick to point out that Ley is a regular sneezer on the show.

