Holidaymaker gatecrashes live TV interview with giant inflatable penis

A holidaymaker accidentally crashed a live TV interview outside Palma Airport clutching a giant inflatable penis.

The Balearic Islands are expecting over 10,000 flights over the Easter weekend with up to 71% international arrivals.

The interviewer, Lluis Mestres, was ironically discussing the influx of flights into Mallorca on TVE when the woman appeared behind him.

She doesn't even realise the filming is going on and continues to walk toward the camera in a mishap so funny that up to 2.6 million people will have been watching at the time it happened.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.