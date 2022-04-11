Tesla narrowly misses people by seconds as it crashes into pavement

Police have released CCTV footage which shows two women narrowly missing getting hit by a Tesla which crashed into a Texas pavement.

The incident happened in the city of Hamlin, and sees the car speeding along on its side and hitting the building, just moments after the two police officers headed back inside after smoking a cigarette in that exact spot.

Hamlin Police Chief Bobby Evans said the driver of the Tesla had fallen asleep at the wheel, according to Storyful.

