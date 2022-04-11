Alison Hammond has been transformed into incredible 'Easter hunny' chocolate egg

British TV royalty, Alison Hammond, has been transformed into a chocolate easter egg all in the name of charity.

The pink, raspberry-flavoured 'Easter hunny' is a partnership between Deliveroo and Instagram pop-culture account, Love of Huns, who asked their 639,000 followers to vote on their favourite 'hun' to be turned into an easter treat.

Fans based in London, Manchester or Bristol wanting to get their hands on one, can do so on Deliveroo from 15 April for £6.63, and all proceeds will be going to Alison's favourite charity, Acorn’s Children Hospice.

