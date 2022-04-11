Inside the AI social media background checks that flag posts during job screenings

A TikToker is taking fans behind-the-scenes of just how you could be screened by a potential job.

In an analysis run on someone's social media account by Fama, a screening software, tweets made by the person were rated as 'good' or 'bad' with a reason for their rating - for example, swearing.

However, the software has come under fire for its unreliability, flagging ironic or cynical posts as 'good', which concerns some that companies may take the system's word for it when scanning through a lot of content.

