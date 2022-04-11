Guy recreates hilarious viral TikTok sounds with his grandma

A TikToker and his grandma have teamed up for an incredible collaboration, recreating some of the most viral sounds from the app.

Jack Evans gives his unsuspecting grandma a script to read from, as she gives off hilariously blunt performances of classic videos such as Max Fosh's "I don't know my fruits", and "the cheese touch" from Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

It's obvious she's none-the-wiser as to what the lines mean, but she's clearly up for anything as the pair are now on their 11th part of the popular series.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.