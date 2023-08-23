Terrifying moment Drew Barrymore's 'stalker' climbs on stage as she's speaking

Cameras have caught the moment a 'stalker' of Drew Barrymore rushed onto the stage at a talk she was doing and confronted her.

"Oh my god, yes? Hi!," a very confused Barrymore says as the man approached.

The man, who referred to himself as 'Chad Michael Busto' responded: "You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

Renee Rapp, who was presenting alongside her, quickly escorted Barrymore off the stage, after getting visibly concerned for her safety, as security tackled the stranger.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter