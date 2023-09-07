Cycling cat may have just confirmed Harry Styles' new relationship

London's famous 'cycling cat' may have just confirmed that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are an item.

Travis and Sigrid have built quite the following cycling around London (yes, the cat wears full cycling gear) and filming it on social media. However, the duo didn't expect to run into Styles and his rumoured beau in their latest clip.

Russell's dog, Root, began barking at Sigrid, before the actor and former One Direction star trailed behind him, watching the cat as they walked past.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter