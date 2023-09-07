Video

Cycling cat may have just confirmed Harry Styles' new relationship

Cycling cat may have just confirmed Harry Styles' new relationship

London's famous 'cycling cat' may have just confirmed that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are an item.

Travis and Sigrid have built quite the following cycling around London (yes, the cat wears full cycling gear) and filming it on social media. However, the duo didn't expect to run into Styles and his rumoured beau in their latest clip.

Russell's dog, Root, began barking at Sigrid, before the actor and former One Direction star trailed behind him, watching the cat as they walked past.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

harry styles
Up next Celebrities
32

Sophie Turner admits struggling to tame Joe Jonas in resurfaced clip

sophie turner
64

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why Travis left tour for 'emergency'

kourtney kardashian
136

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's best relationship moments

sophie turner
119

Sofia Richie shares tutorial on how to do her signature sleek bun

sofia richie
137

Arnold Schwarzenegger documents recovery from open-heart surgery

arnold schwarzenegger
53

Jordan Peterson accused of stealing rat speech from James Bond movie

jordan peterson
25

Call Of Duty fans get first look at Nicki Minaj's character

call of duty
41

Paris Hilton shares how she got sharpie on £9,000 backpack

paris hilton
22

Selena Gomez video has fans convinced she's shading Justin Bieber

selena gomez
59

Terrifying moment Drew Barrymore's 'stalker' climbs on stage

drew barrymore
68

Trisha Paytas recreates Selena Gomez's viral blanket meme

trisha paytas
29

Jackie Chan admits he doesn't know who the Kardashians are

jackie chan
93

Adele agrees to gender reveal at Las Vegas concert

adele
109

Chloe Bailey in tears after accidentally eating meat

chloe bailey
62

Andrew Tate recreates prison stint in bizarre 24-hour livestream

andrew tate
20

Drake tells fans to not throw bras on stage for sweet reason

drake
30

Nicki Minaj joins viral NPC TikTok trend and it's incredibly awkward

npc

Viral

58

Utah woman discovers she 'married her cousin' while pregnant

relationships
22

Prankster changes labels in Sainsbury's to hilarious descriptions

prank
72

Cat learns how to use Ring video doorbell to get let in by his owner

animals
30

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke says she once sold her spit for £200

onlyfans
26

Someone turned their Tesla horn into Topher from TikTok

tesla
19

Woman throws gender reveal party - forgetting partner is colourblind

gender reveal
14

'Boy' and 'girl' wrestle for chance to be born in gender reveal

gender reveal
73

Magpie found in garden absolutely 'hammered' off fermented apples

animals
30

Twitch streamer captures the live moment he gets hit by car

twitch
58

TikToker who predicted 2022's events reveals what's in store for 2023

tiktok
64

'Doggy daycare bus' is going viral on TikTok for the right reasons

animals
29

Mr T threatening racist landlords on TV is gold

mr t
27

Woman catches neighbour's dog spying through perfectly-shaped hole

animals
149

TikToker reveals major signs that give away if someone is Gen-Z

tiktok
129

Golden retriever swims across lake to ask for food at restaurant

animals
27

Bulldog puppy fights to keep himself from falling asleep

animals
33

Comedian mocks Andrew Tate's response to Greta Thunberg

andrew tate
37

Bizarre moment a cow is spotted browsing the Boxing Day sales

boxing day

News

59

Scientists find mysterious glittering gold egg at bottom of ocean

ocean
53

Police alerted to 'mass killing' that turned out to be yoga class

murder
22

Pennsylvania murderer on run escaped jail by doing 'crab-walk' up wall

prison
63

The most infamous hot-mic slip-ups after Gillian Keegan’s RAAC fail

hot mic
33

Jeremy Vine plays Beyoncé song played after crumbling schools report

jeremy vine
92

News anchor unknowingly introduces her own proposal live on-air

us news
49

Iowa's 2023 husband calling contest is here and the entrants are wild

iowa
67

Fyre Festival 2 tickets go on sale despite no lineup or venue

fyre festival
78

People can't get enough of this man who has pigeon living on his head

bbc
58

Michael Parkinson's eply to anti-strikes Kenneth Williams resurfaces

michael parkinson
39

Michael Parkinson's interview opening with George Michael resurfaces

michael parkinson
55

Gary Neville's hot take on results day is being praised for 'accuracy'

results day
63

Buckingham Palace guards play 'Sweet Caroline' in honour of Lionesses

lionesses
122

GMB debates whether Northerners or Southerners are funnier

good morning britain
81

Joe Biden dubs Grand Canyon one of 'nine wonders of the world'

joe biden
38

One of Bibby Stockholm's first residents gives tour inside barge

bibby stockholm
59

Woman attacked by snake and hawk at same time in worst luck ever

texas
26

'America First' supporters celebrate US women's team World Cup loss

world cup
28

Man caught with 14 live snakes in pockets when stopped at customs

snakes

Politics

55

Ron DeSantis has bizarre solution to help 'decrease' abortion rates

ron desantis
26

Education secretary has odd reaction re-watching sweary outburst

gillian keegan
17

Keir Starmer mimics Joey Tribbiani in bizarre 'how you doing' moment

keir starmer
30

Every Republican candidate fails to say they believe in climate change

gop
24

Biden makes awkward joke while touring Maui wildfire devastation

joe biden
253

Best reactions to Donald Trump's fourth indictment by Georgia jury

donald trump
37

Assassinated Ecuador presidential candidate refused bulletproof vest

ecuador
62

Greenpeace cover Rishi Sunak's mansion in oil-black fabric

rishi sunak
33

Trump's attorney insists he won't go to jail following indictment

donald trump
67

Piers Corbyn gets in bizarre cashless Aldi altercation

piers corbyn
66

Mitch McConnell escorted off stage after freezing mid-press conference

mitch mcconnell
27

Michael Gove still planning holiday to burning Greek island next week

wildfires
32

Obama releases playlist featuring SZA, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj

barack obama
27

Somerton MP's car crash interview resurfaces following election win

byelection
45

Ted Cruz thinks the new Barbie film is 'brainwashing' youngsters

ted cruz
31

Tory minister claims private school costs same as family holiday

gillian keegan
31

Kamala Harris references Kylie Minogue song during drag queen meeting

kamala harris
65

Mhairi Black's most damning speech as she announces politics exit

mhairi black
25

Biden awkwardly declares that Putin is 'losing the war in Iraq'

joe biden
31

Trump considers indictments 'beautiful badge of honour and courage'

donald trump

Sport

74

Spurs respond to Robbie Williams' 'Ange-ball' chant with ultimate gift

robbie williams
199

Bray Wyatt's five most memorable moments following death aged 36

bray wyatt
84

Laura Woods takes cheeky swipe at Spurs over James Maddison move

laura woods
41

Messi's ex-Navy Seal bodyguard follows him around pitch

lionel messi
39

200m sprint semi-finalists end up in dramatic buggy crash

athletics
45

Tyson Fury fans shocked to hear voice before life-altering punch

tyson fury
33

School kids mock Raheem Sterling in front of him in new advert

raheem sterling
34

Washington Commanders owner thinks he's being offered a handshake

nfl
53

Record label hits back at Nike's refusal to make Mary Earps shirt

mary earps
45

Burnley reveal signing with brilliant Barbie-themed announcement

burnley
35

John Fury kicks over tables at Tommy Fury and KSI press conference

john fury
28

Football fan called up from crowd to referee Portsmouth match

football
119

Five times England Lioness Ella Toone was a legend off the pitch

lionesses
39

David Beckham criticised for referring to the Lionesses as 'girls'

world cup
226

Four times At Home With The Furys proved Tyson is a national treasure

tyson fury
34

Lionesses belt out 'Sweet Caroline' after reaching World Cup Final

lionesses
49

Brian Blessed recites Three Lions in honour of Lionesses at World Cup

lionesses
69

'Mystic meerkats' predict World Cup semi-final result

world cup
21

Martin O'Neill talks into Carabao Cup draw balls instead of microphone

football
90

Lioness Esme Morgan has taken up new hobby while on World Cup duty

world cup

Showbiz

28

Lee Mack raises eyebrows with NSFW Jill Scott joke at NTAs

ntas
24

Piers Morgan admits he had a 'great night' after being booed at NTA's

piers morgan
101

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget finally has a trailer

film
25

Viral singing Taylor Swift concert security guard 'fired'

taylor swift
64

Metal singer halts show after scaring young girl in front row

music
59

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato 'drop' Scooter Braun as manager

ariana grande
30

KSI teaches Kate Garraway how to punch like a boxer

ksi
278

Everything you need to know about 'The Blind Side' controversy

the blind side
35

DJ Crazy Times just crashed a Jonas Brothers concert

planet of the bass
47

Goldilocks and the Three Bears horror trailer leaves fans disturbed

films
103

TikTok has discovered what The Ketchup Song is actually about

music
51

Barbie fans shocked as Dua Lipa shares secret about 'Dance The Night'

barbie
129

This Help I Sexted My Boss story just keeps getting worse and worse

help i sexted my boss
851

10 Disney characters who would be absolutely awful to date

disney
26

Dancers who filed lawsuit against Lizzo describe 'weight-shaming'

lizzo
60

The trailer has landed for a killer sloth horror movie

horror film
63

Lizzo's dance captain speaks out after lawsuit allegations

lizzo
266

Barbie designers reveal hardest part about bringing Barbieland to life

barbie