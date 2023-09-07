A resurfaced clip of Sophie Turner admitting she struggled to 'lock down' her 'social butterfly' husband Joe Jonas during Covid has gone viral, after reports suggested the reason for their divorce was the Game of Thrones star's 'party lifestyle'.

"I'm an introvert, I'm a home body, if I could stay at home all day I would", she says in the video.

The pair share two children and have since put out a statement insisting their separation was 'amicable'.

