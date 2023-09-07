Nick Cannon pokes fun at how many children he has with different women

Nick Cannon has been poking fun at how many children he has over on TikTok with a new parody video.

In the clip, the dad of 12 is sat at his desk when he gets 'reminder' on his phone from 'baby mama #12' to 'pay child support'.

Instead of picking up the phone, however, he quickly dismisses the reminder and gets on with his day, snacking on crisps.

Cannon is often the butt of the joke, and fans were delighted to see him get involved.

