Paris Hilton shares 'relatable' problem of getting sharpie on £9,000 backpack

Paris Hilton has been sharing her 'relatable' problems over on TikTok, and how she ended up getting Sharpie all over her super expensive Chanel backpack.

The socialite and DJ posted the clip to TikTok joking that she 'didn't know if this is relatable to anyone', explaining how she was signing autographs after a show, and ended up getting pen all over the swanky leather bag, which re-sells for over £9,000.

"Not #sliving", she said, asking for tips on how to get the pen out. We've been there a few times.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter