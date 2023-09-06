Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's best relationship moments as they confirm divorce

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from wife of four years, Sophie Turner, and as the internet mourns, they're remembering the duos best moments together.

During lockdown, the pair, who share two children, would often find themselves being silly on Instagram livestreams, playing around with filters.

Most notably, they were propelled into the spotlight thanks to their lavish Vegas wedding that was suppose to be secret, but ended up being live-streamed by Diplo.

Jonas has reportedly requested joint custody of their young children.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter