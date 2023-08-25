Call Of Duty players have been given their first glimpse at Nicki Minaj's character in the game, celebrating fifty years of hip-hop.

In the game, Minaj can be seen with her signature long, pink hair, and wearing six-inch heels. She is the first “self-named female Operator” in the history of Call of Duty.

There are several nods to her songs in her voice abilities too, with phrases including: “I need an ‘F’, ‘R’, ‘E’, AK-47", and “I’m the alpha, the omega and everything in between".

