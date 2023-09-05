Arnold Schwarzenegger has been documenting the recovery process from his third 'life-saving' open heart surgery, and how it's changed his attitude towards health.

Posting clips to the Arnold's Pump Club YouTube channel, the actor spoke about a moment in 2018 which terrified him.

"The doctor was standing in front of me, and saying 'I'm so sorry, but unlike what we planned, a non-invasive surgery... we made a mistake and poked through the heart wall, and there was internal bleeding, and we had to open you up to save your life.'" Schwarzenegger recalled.

He immediately called on his friends to help him live a healthier lifestyle.

