Kim Kardashian has shared the hilarious story of the time a housekeeper 'called the authorities' after daughter North decided to play a gruesome prank on her.

"She made the whole room like a murder scene," the 41-year-old described of North bringing her special effects makeup to a house they'd rented for a holiday.

"I was waiting until the next morning to clean it up...I had to run out the door to go to school...the housekeeper called the authorities and the homeowner thinking it was a full real murder scene."

