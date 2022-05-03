Elon Musk says he plans to make Twitter 'as inclusive as possible'

Elon Musk used the Met Gala to talk about his new Twitter venture, and how he plans to make the platform 'as inclusive as possible'.

Speaking on the red carpet, he told reporters: "I think just generally I'm looking for something that's as broadly inclusive as possible, that's as trusted as possible as a system. I hope we are successful in that regard.

"I've also vowed publicly that we have to get rid of bots and trolls and scams, because that's obviously diminishing the user experience."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

