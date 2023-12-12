Jamie Oliver has blunt response to Jake Humphrey inviting him onto his podcast

Jake Humphrey is a huge Jamie Oliver fan - but unfortunately for the presenter, the feelings don't seem to be reciprocated.

Humphrey pre-recorded a question for the chef on Chris Moyles' Radio X show, asking him to come on his podcast, High Performance, after repeatedly having his offers ghosted.

Oliver didn't even hesitate before answering live on air: "Absolutely not."

'It almost makes me forgive him for ruining school dinners', one person joked on social media.

