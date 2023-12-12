Drew Barrymore sparks debate after 'caressing' Oprah during interview

Oprah fans have been left perplexed by a new interview clip with Drew Barrymore - and say the talk show host looked a little uncomfortable with their interaction.

Barrymore is known for getting touchy-feely with the guests that come on her show, and held Winfrey's hand and stroked her arm throughout their discussion.

“Oprah’s body language says it all. Drew is holding on too much", one social media user wrote.

Another added: “Drew, everyone doesn’t want their hands held boo."

