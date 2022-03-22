Kylie Jenner posts pregnancy clips and reveals she's changed son's name

Kylie Jenner has released a doting video documenting her pregnancy journey with her new baby boy - who she has revealed is no longer called Wolf.



Packed with clips from finding out she was pregnant right up until giving birth, the 'To Our Son' video emulated the one done to mark daughter, Stormi's birth four years ago.



After releasing the documentary-style video, the beauty mogul posted to Instagram: "FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” She's yet to reveal his new name.

